Kansas City students in school bus accident in Foristell

FORISTELL, MO (KTVI) – A group of high school students from the Kansas City area made it home safe Friday after they were in a school bus accident near St. Louis.

The students were in town for a theatre conference. They weren’t supposed to return home until Saturday, but left a day early hoping to avoid the nasty weather.

The school district said the decision for the students to return to Kansas City was made because they thought roads would be easier to travel Friday compared to Saturday.

But on their way out of St. Louis, the slick roads caused a crash. Students said a semi-truck swerved on the ice and ran off the road. Their bus slowed down and car ran into the back of them.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but a few students were checked out by paramedics on the scene.