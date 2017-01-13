Kansas water park settlement gives 3 brothers lifetime payments

St. Charles Nissan Storm Runner – Watch Meteorologist Chris Higgins Chase Storms across St. Louis
Posted 8:37 pm, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:36PM, January 13, 2017
Photo of Caleb Thomas Schwab The 10-year-old son of a Kansas state legislator was killed Sunday when a ride on the world's tallest water slide turned deadly. Caleb Thomas Schwab was the son of Rep. Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele. Kansas state police are investigating Caleb's death at the Schlitterbahn water park, which has been closed for the investigation. The boy died while riding the Verruckt.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy’s three brothers.

The family of Caleb Schwab reached a settlement Wednesday with the owners of Schlitterbahn Waterparks, and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft the boy was on when he died Aug. 7 aboard the “Verruckt” slide at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The amount of the settlement has not been released. The Kansas City Star, quoting a court transcript, reports that Caleb’s father, Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab of Olathe, testified at a Wednesday hearing about the settlement negotiations. Caleb’s mother, Michelle, provided written testimony.

Schwab’s attorney said earlier this week additional claims will be sought against other parties.
