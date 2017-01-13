Kevin Pollak braves the ice to perform in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Variety Magazine calls Kevin Pollak one of the top ten hardest working actors, comedians and directors in the world, and this weekend he’s braving the ice storm of 2017 to perform in St. Louis.

Pollak, one of Comedy Central’s top 100 comedians of all time, says the show will go on tonight and tomorrow at the Helium Comedy Club in the St. Louis Galleria. It’s a “bucket list moment to perform in a mall,” Pollak jokes.

The 59 year old comedian is also known for his roles in films like “A Few Good Men,” “The Usual Suspects” and “Casino.” He is the host of “Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show,” an award-winning podcast, and he recently appeared on the CBS show “Mom.”

Kevin Pollak

Helium Comedy Club

Tonight, 7:30 & 10:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, 7:30 & 10:00 p.m.

314-727-1260

For more information visit: HeliumComedy.com

Pollak gives a weather update as Christopher Walken on Facebook live with FOX 2!