LIVE UPDATES: Ice storm closes St. Louis roads, schools and businesses

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This is a multi-day weather event will bring several waves of icy weather to the region starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. However, it will not be raining (or sleeting) all the time. It comes in waves that may last for several hours each time.

This storm is causing many school and business closures. Slick roads are causing some accidents in the area. Check the list below for the latest updates.