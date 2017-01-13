More than 6,000 without power in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO (KTVI) – As the temperatures dip below freezing and ice continues to accumulate on the ground and power lines, more than 6,000 Jefferson County residents are dealing with outages Friday night – mostly in Hillsboro.

According to Ameren Missouri, two substations went down. Crews responded to the area to make repairs and investigate the cause of the outages.

As of Friday night, Ameren was unsure when the power would be restored.

The utility said it has 500 linemen and 500 tree trimmers on standby to respond to areas that need lines fixed and electricity restored.