Officials to release report on Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) _ Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join other officials to release the Justice Department’s findings from an investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

Federal officials say a news conference will be held late Friday morning at the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson also will be in attendance, as will the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon.

The release of the report comes after a yearlong civil rights investigation into Chicago police. It’s expected to find a pattern and practice of violations over many years.

The federal government launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force in 2015, after video was released that showed a white police officer fatally shooting a black teenager.