Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Officials to release report on Chicago police

Posted 8:08 am, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:07AM, January 13, 2017
Nine people were arrested and one Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday night after he was struck by a bottle while trying to break up a fight. That officer was taken to Weiss Memorial and later released, while another police officer was treated at the scene. Police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. of a large group fighting in the 4400 block of North Simonds near Montrose Beach. Charges are pending against the nine people arrested. Embargoed to Chicago, IL

Nine people were arrested and one Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday night after he was struck by a bottle while trying to break up a fight. That officer was taken to Weiss Memorial and later released, while another police officer was treated at the scene. Police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. of a large group fighting in the 4400 block of North Simonds near Montrose Beach. Charges are pending against the nine people arrested. Embargoed to Chicago, IL

CHICAGO (AP) _ Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join other officials to release the Justice Department’s findings from an investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

Federal officials say a news conference will be held late Friday morning at the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson also will be in attendance, as will the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon.

The release of the report comes after a yearlong civil rights investigation into Chicago police. It’s expected to find a pattern and practice of violations over many years.

The federal government launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force in 2015, after video was released that showed a white police officer fatally shooting a black teenager.

 