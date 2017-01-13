× Police car struck during crash closing westbound I-70 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 in north St. Louis County. The crash, involving a St. Ann police vehicle and several cars, happened near the Bermuda drive exit at around 5:10pm.

The officer was not injured in the accident. The condition of others involved in the crash is not clear.

