Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in Jefferson County. It happened on Dulin Creek Road at Local Hillsboro Road.

Officials say one vehicle was going around a curve and lost control, sliding to the path of an oncoming truck. The driver of that vehicle was killed.

It's unclear if the accident was weather related.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.