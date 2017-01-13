× Police say 3 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say three people have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Police said in a news release that the two surviving victims of Thursday night’s shooting are hospitalized in serious condition. One of the survivors is a juvenile.

No other information was immediately released, including the names of the victims and what led up to the shooting. Police are urging anyone with information to contact a tips hotline.