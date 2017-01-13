× Rams Hire 30 Year Old as next Head Coach

The Los Angeles Rams have hired 30 year old Sean McVay as their next head coach, replacing Jeff Fisher. McVay will turn 31 on January 24th. He will be the youngest to coach in the NFL since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. McVay comes to the Rams from the Washington Redskins, where he was the offensive coordinator. He is the grandson of John McVay, the former 49ers GM who helped build five Super Bowl Champion teams.

McVay has already named his defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips, the former defensive boss for the Denver Broncos.