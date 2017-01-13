Ronnie’s stays open during ice storm lull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A lull in the storm Friday meant some people were able to venture out.

“I do not know why everybody is scared to go outside,” said Desiree Joyner.

She and many others looking for warmth and entertainment caught a movie at Ronnie’s 20 Cine in south St. Louis County.

“Just a little cabin fever back at home,” Alex Kluesner said.

“I guess we’re not the only ones thinking about getting out of the house,” a surprised Danielle Jones said.

Major grocery stores like Dierbergs and Schnucks closed early. Customers hurried in while they could to grab something for dinner, as many restaurants in the area had shut down.

“We were going to go out to eat at a restaurant but all the restaurants were closed so now we’re making dinner,” said Jim Culleton, a Schnucks customer.

But those who did go out, for pleasure or necessity, all faced the same challenge, scraping their windshields once returning to their vehicles.