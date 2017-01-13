× Search for missing 12-year-old enters fourth day

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police will soon enter their fourth day in the search for a missing middle school student.

Kameil Taylor, 12, vanished Wednesday morning while walking to a bus stop.

Shonta Taylor said her daughter left their home in the 5300 block of Labadie at 6:10 a.m. to walk to the bus stop. Shonta said Kameil typically walks to Abner and Terry where she meets a friend to walk to the bus stop, located at Maffit and Union.

Shonta learned Kameil never met her friend and did not make it to school that day.

“It’s getting really cold outside and the weather is getting bad and it’s not like her to be out like this,” Shonta said Thursday.

Kameil’s mother and her two younger sisters miss her dearly. The family said Kameil is an outstanding student at Carr Lane Middle School and has perfect attendance.

“Straight A student, math awards, she’s always on time, she’s very responsible,” said Elise Kennedy, Kameil’s aunt. “I trust my daughter with her. She is not out here in the streets trying to go here or go there. She’s always good to come home; great kid.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Juvenile Division Commander Lt. Perri Johnson said there is no indication that the girl was dealing with any problems at home or at school.

“She’s a good student. She doesn`t have any problems with her mom`s family, dad`s family, any family members or anything like that. So that`s why we`re asking the public for any kind of help. Because this one of those cases where we just don`t have anything to hang on,” Johnson said.

Kameil is described as an African-American girl, standing 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with a medium complexion and medium-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, black scrub-like pants, and a black polo shirt with a dark-colored plaid coat. She was also carrying a bright-colored plaid schoolbag.

Anyone with information on Kameil’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.