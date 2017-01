× Several area malls close after icy weather moves into St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Several area malls are closed after icy weather moves into St. Louis. Mid Rivers Mall, South County Center and West County Center are closing at 1pm today. Department stores and restaurant hours may vary. Check each mall’s website for updates.

The St. Louis Galleria mall is closing at 3pm Friday. They expect to reopen at 10am Saturday.