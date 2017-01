Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Historic Main Street very quiet Friday morning in downtown St. Charles.

Most of the businesses were closed, with only a few of the bars and restaurants in downtown St. Charles staying open ahead of the expected ice storm. And those places had just a handful of customers around.

Meanwhile, others folks actually said the weather had been great for business.

U.S. Lawns switched from landscaping to ice control, using their trucks to lay down salt. Their two vehicles hit roads in St. Charles around 3 a.m. morning and nine vehicles in St. Louis County.