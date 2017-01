× Sugarfire Smokehouse giving away ‘MoDOT Meltdown’ sandwiches to road crews

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A St. Louis restaurant is offering a freebie to MoDOT workers. Those crews will be busy with the ice storm Friday.

Sugarfire Smokehouse has a special offer. called the “MoDOT Meltdown.” It’s pulled pork and cheese.

The sandwich is free for MoDOT workers Friday through Sunday. Folks at the restaurant say they’re trying to help the best way they can.