Vehicle crashes into tree near NB I-55 in Festus; 1 dead

FESTUS, MO (KTVI)- Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident Friday morning in Festus. According to Sergeant Al Nothum, it happened on northbound I-55 near Highway 61. The vehicle crashed off of the interstate and into a tree.

Motorists are driving too fast for these road conditions, said Nothum. "If the speed limit is 65 don't drive 80 in this type of weather."

Slow your speeds down during the next 48 hours if you must drive.

"If you are in a crash or slide off the road, the safest place to stay is inside your car with your seat belt on in case others crash as well."

For updates on travel and road conditions visit, http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or call 1-888-275-6636.