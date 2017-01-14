Another round of icy weather to hit St. Louis Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - States across the nation's midsection are bracing for another round of winter storms expected to add to thick ice that already has glazed roads, grounded flights and prompted class cancellations.

Meteorologist Angela Hutti says that borderline temps as pockets of heavy rain move across area. Slick spots on roads and a glazing on trees are still possible this morning. Another issue will be fog and low clouds. Visibility will be less than a mile in spots through mid-morning.

The ice storm warning continues. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that Wave #1 is in the books and Wave #2 is fast approaching.

Scattered downpours of freezing rain with perhaps a little sleet at times will spread across the region Friday night through about 10 AM Saturday morning. On average, an additional .10" to .30" of freezing rain is expected..although a few spots could see a shade more.

For folks north of I-70 who saw very little Friday. Most, if not all of you will get a hit of freezing rain in Wave #2 Friday night and Saturday morning.

Once again, the main concerns will center around the accumulation of the freezing rain on power lines and trees. But, some sneaky road issues are possible as well. Bridges, overpasses, on ramps, etc. Many roads may look just wet, but then suddenly you hit a patch of ice and lose control. So respect the ice if you need to be out on the roads.

Wave #2 will wind down Saturday by midday, if not sooner, with the rest of the day into Saturday evening remaining cloudy with patchy drizzle and some freezing drizzle. Temperatures should warm slightly above freezing by midday in most spots.

Wave #3 is on tap for late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is looking pretty robust. Fortunately, temperatures will have warmed above freezing southeast of St. Louis from Farmington to Mount Vernon. However, north of that line, near or slightly below freezing temperatures Saturday night will lead to additional freezing rain accumulations.

Early indications are that another .10" to .20" of ice may be possible in Wave #3, mainly along and north of a line from Sullivan up through about New Baden, IL, including all of metro St. Louis.

The storm that began hammering the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday dumped freezing rain and was suspected in a fatal wreck in Missouri, where long stretches of freeways were ice-covered.

More freezing precipitation was expected in parts of the nation's central corridor throughout most of the weekend.

In Kansas, the state's National Guard was mobilizing in advance of Saturday's storm, designating roughly 200 guardsmen to patrol key roads and help motorists stranded by icy conditions. The teams of soldiers also were to provide emergency transportation for law enforcers and other emergency responders.

See the current weather radar here.

