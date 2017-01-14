× Cowan scores 19 and Maryland outlasts Illinois 62-56

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 19 points and led Maryland to a 62-56 win over Illinois on Saturday.

Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) faced a better team than the one it dominated early in the season, buta sloppy second half from the Illini allowed the Terrapins to come back and hold off the Illini in the final five minutes.

The Terrapins had a cold start, including a 3-for-13 first half from beyond the arc, but Maryland responded to shoot 43 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range to make up for earlier mistakes.

Melo Trimble and Jaylen Brantley each added 12 points.

Maverick Morgan led the way for Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) with 15 points and five rebounds Leron Black scored 14 points and added nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Maryland goes back on the road after a little break, traveling to Iowa on Thursday.

Illinois will face a difficult test when it travels to Purdue on Tuesday.