Family holds vigil for man killed in officer involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Family held a vigil Saturday for a man killed by police earlier this week, say they do not believe the officer’s account of what led to the fatal shooting.

There was prayer, tears, a balloon release, and rage. Keith Adams, the father of 21-year-old Davion Henderson, said he understands that the job of a police officer is hard and dangerous. But about Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting, Adams said police went too far.

“You are here to protect and serve. Not take our lives.”

Henderson’s family gathered at the spot where the man died. Police Chief Sam Dotson said officers found two guns in the car after the crash and shooting.

“One had a high capacity magazine, and extended magazine in it, pointing at officers, after they attempted to elude officers in a stolen vehicle.”

Adams did not believe his son, who was recovering from several gunshot wounds suffered last year, was able to get out of the car or threaten police after it flipped on Page Boulevard near Taylor Avenue in North St. Louis.

“For a car to flip over 2 or 3 times, I’m just trying to figure out at what point in time did this kid draw a pistol on you?”

In an email, police stated the department’s Force Investigation Unit wanted to hear from any witnesses who saw the shooting that day.

“The shots were fired through the windshield of the car while it was upside down. Why would you shoot up a car that’s upside down?” Adams asked.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that one of Henderson’s passengers is a 23-year-old man in custody for car tampering, 2nd degree murder, and other charges related to this incident. Adams tell us a second passenger is his nephew and also in custody.