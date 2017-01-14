Hundreds of MoDOT trucks clearing ice on St. Louis streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - MoDOT says roads like I-64 are in pretty good shape Saturday morning. The highway is wet but not frozen. However, elevated surfaces remain areas of concern for MoDOT. Lots of slush is still here making for potential slick spots.

More than 200 MoDOT trucks will be on the roads this Saturday. The rain that fell overnight into this morning has resulted in pavement temperatures rising a bit. Crews have dropped 4,500 tons of salt since this ice storm started.

A MoDOT spokesperson says that in the last 24 hours motorist assist crews have responded to 111 calls for service. That actually isn`t that many more than during a bad rain storm. Bottom line, things looking positive but MoDOT still being cautious.