IDOT treating roads before icy mix hits area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KVI) - We are also keeping an eye on road condition in Illinois. FOX 2's Mike Colombo is in Collinsville with the latest on IDOT's plan to fight the ice.

Illinois Department of Transportation representative Joe Monroe says that crews are putting plenty of salt on area roads. He says that there is a window early Saturday morning that is critical to IDOT's operation. Crews are working to treat roads before another round of winter weather hits the area.

Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic