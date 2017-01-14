Road crews prepare for final wave of ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - As day two of the ice storm around St. Louis comes to an end, it's not cross of the finish line for the men and women working around the clock to keep roadways ice free.

"This is the kind of storm that takes an awful whole lot of effort and whole lot of salt" said Mark Croarkin.

4,500 tons of salt used through the first day and a half of the storm, and hundreds of trucks are now on standby for overnight.

"Every building I have has at least twice the amount of salt that we did yesterday so we should be good for this storm" Croarkin said.

For many, the weekend storm has been manageable. Few accidents, caused largely in part by drivers, driving too fast for the conditions. Saturday saw a slight increase in temperatures helping to avoid any icing, but those temperatures are expected to drop Saturday night.

"Tonight it's about to drop back off and we're going to see random periods of showers that could cause a bit of trouble if the temperatures drop off," Croarkin said. "One or two degrees make all the difference in the world right now" he said.

A third wave of freezing rain is expected, meaning more attention to ice prone roadways and another request for drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

"We're anticipating another slug of precipitating rain tomorrow, so we may do a little pre-treating if we get enough of a window to dry it out" said Joe Monroe with IDOT.