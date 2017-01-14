× Woman, 74, killed in southeastern Missouri house fire

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in southeastern Missouri’s Madison County.

KFVS-TV (http://bit.ly/2jkNcpb ) says Lucille Francis’ body was found after the fire that was reported after 11 p.m. Friday.

Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starke said two relatives who were visiting Francis managed to escape after breaking out a bedroom window.

State fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.