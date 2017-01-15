× Another Missouri school district considers 4-day week

GRANBY, Mo. (AP) _ Another Missouri school district is considering whether to join 18 others that have adopted a four-day school week.

East Newton Superintendent Todd McCrackin says the district is considering the change because of an expected drop of about $350,000 in next year’s budget. He says the decrease would come from less state funding and declining enrollment.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2ikbn6m ) that nine of the 18 districts using a four-day week adopted it for this year, when the state saw a $398 million gap between what a school funding formula called for and the money allocated to schools.

McCrackin said the plan would eliminate Monday classes and add 30 minutes to an hour of classes to each school day. After gathering public response, the district hopes to decide by February.