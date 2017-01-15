× Billikens Win 63-56 at George Mason, 1st Conference Victory of Season

The Billikens battled back in the second half on Saturday at Beat George Mason 63-56 in Fairfax, VA to get their first Atlantic 10 Conference win of the season. SLU had built a 30-14 lead, only to have the Patriots rally in the second half for a 54-52 lead. The Billikens then outscored George Mason 11-2 for the remainder of the game to claim the seven point victory. Freshman Jalen Johnson scored a career high 17 points to pace SLU’s scoring. Mike Crawford added 13 points, while Reggie Agbeko pitched in 12.

The win raised SLU’s conference record to 1-4. It’s Billikens head coach Travis Ford’s first Atlantic 10 Conference win with his new team.