× If you bought milk in Missouri then you may be eligible for some cash

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Missouri is one of 15 states named in a class action lawsuit against the milk industry about price-fixing. Customers who purchased milk or other dairy products including cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream from 2003 to the present could be entitled to a refund of up to $70. The lawsuit accuses milk producers of killing off cows, to lower the supply of milk and keep costs high.

An expert witness for the milk producers tells WITI-TV that while the program was used to stabilize prices, the reason was less cruel. More than 500,000 cows were slaughtered over 7 years as a way for the milk producers to sell off their farm.

Other states in this class action lawsuit include Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you bought other dairy products like yogurt, sour cream or cottage cheese you are also eligible. People in eligible states have through the end of the month to make a claim at BoughtMilk.com.

Claims must be submitted online or by mail by January 31st.

Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation

PO Box 43430

Providence, RI 02940-3430

The class action lawsuit resulted in a $52 million settlement with National Milk Producers Federation, aka Cooperatives Working Together (CWT), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and Agri-Mark, Inc.

This antitrust lawsuit alleges a nationwide conspiracy by CWT and its members to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products.

Defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability for the claims alleged.