MoDOT trucks salting streets for final round of icy weather

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The worst of the ice storm may be over. MoDOT workers have been working all night to make sure roads are clear of ice. The final round of an ice storm is sweeping through St. Louis early Sunday morning. They have been spraying a salt brine mixture on the streets all night.

By daybreak MoDOT trucks were dropping salt on area roads. 200 MoDOT trucks will be on the roads all morning to make sure that streets don't become slick. If the threat of freezing diminishes then MoDOT may scale back their operation.

