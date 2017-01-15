Plank exercises help build strength and improve posture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Health expert Arthur Shivers says that there is one exercise that does not require a gym and is very good for your physique. Shivers shares the secrets of planks. The exercise that requires you to stay very still and builds strength to help sculpt your waistline and improve your posture.

Start by getting into a press up position. Bend your elbows and rest your weight ono your forearms and not on your hands. Your body should form a straight line from shoulders to ankles. Engage your core by sucking your belly button into your spine.

More information: http://www.Generation3Fitness.com - Call: (314) 643-6331