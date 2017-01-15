St. Peters mother 1 of 3 killed in shooting at KC apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say they've identified three people killed during a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex shooting that also wounded two other people.

Police said in a statement Friday that 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas, 28-year-old Victoria Brown and 20-year-old Ali Brown died during the Thursday night gunfire. Police said all of those victims were from Kansas City, though investigators did not say whether they were residents of the apartment complex.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting that Ali Brown is the daughter of former St. Peters mayor Shawn Brown. Brown served as mayor of the city from 2004 to 2006.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said earlier Friday that the two surviving victims were hospitalized. One of them, a 2-year-old male, was the son of Ali Brown.

No other information was immediately released, including what led up to the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact a tips hotline.