Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It is officially eagle season. This is the time of year in Missouri when you can see the most eagles. They are migrating south this time of the year.

The World Bird Sanctuary says that Missouri is on the migration path of eagles. They tend to stick to waterways like the Mississippi river to hunt fish as they travel.

More information: http://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/