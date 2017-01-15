Tired of cabin fever, people get out after ice storm ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Sunday slowly St. Louisans ventured out after being stuck in their households for the last 3 days due to the ice storm. But with warming temperatures, people want to get and go anywhere.

At the height of the storm, grocery stores and malls were closed.

They are now open for business and awaiting customers.

The West County Mall is one of the businesses that closed early Friday afternoon as the ice storm approached; tonight it's as if the ice storm never happened.

We caught up with some shoppers eager to get rid of their cabin fever, making their first trips out of the house since Thursday night. Many heeded officials warnings to stay home and off the roads for the duration of the storm. Others who had to get out this weekend say it wasn't as bad as they thought, but everyone agrees that news of rising temperatures and no more ice is the best news to end this weekend with.