Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Chaminade’s Jericole Hellems – 1/14/17

Posted 12:15 am, January 15, 2017, by

The Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for January 14, 2017 is Chaminade basketball player Jericole Hellems. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has Hellem's story.

 