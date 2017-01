× 5 injured, 1 dead in multi-vehicle accident in north city

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A woman died and five people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident in a north St. Louis neighborhood Monday evening.

The accident happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of W. Florissant and Oriole avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

