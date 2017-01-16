× Blues Win Second Straight Road Game, 2-1 over Ducks

For the first time this season, the St. Louis Blues have won consecutive games on the road. Their 2-1 win over the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday was their second win in as many nights. The Blues shut out the Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night. Patrik Berglund scored both Blues goals in the victory over the Ducks.

Berglund’s second goal came in overtime to give the Blues the win and the extra point. Carter Hutton, starting his second straight game in goal for St. Louis, stopped 22 of 23 Ducks shots to get the win.

The victory is the Blues second in a row overall. They haven’t won back to back games since late November.