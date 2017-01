Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After having yesterday's opening day of the annual Cardinals Winter Warm Up canceled due to the icy weather, the Cardinals treated their fans to plenty of baseball talk and autographs on Sunday at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown St. Louis.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate caught up with Cardinals players Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk and Stephen Piscotty, getting their thoughts on the upcoming 2017 season.