Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in song

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) - They came together Monday afternoon at Kirkwood High School’s Keating auditorium to celebrate the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; a mix of generations and ethnic groups celebrated in song.

The musical event was put on by the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association, the City of Kirkwood, and the high school.

'It means I will be able to buy books,” says Naomi Blair, a Kirkwood senior.

Blair is one of eight Kirkwood students who won a scholarship from the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association. These seniors were chosen for their academic excellence, school leadership and community service.

Blair said she hopes to attend Howard University in the fall.

“The essay to win the scholarship was, ‘How is Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream realized today in Kirkwood,” says Blair. “So really getting that time to contemplate what that dream means to us and how much he has changed our lives is really important to me and to everyone.”

This is the third year for the musical and scholarship celebration in Kirkwood that features song and dance, community leaders and Fox 2 and KPLR 11's own Bonita Cornute.

“I want the people to know we can make a difference by the things we do and not the things we say,” says Harriet Patton, president of the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association. “In this crowd you have seen a diversity of people coming together.”