× Finalists announced to win 2016 Toyota Highlander from FOX 2

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FOX 2 and KPLR 11 proud supporters of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign. We want to thank our viewers who donated just over $158,000 this season to help the Salvation Army provide critical services to families in need. Donors giving $10 or more were entered into a drawing for a 2016 Toyota Highlander from Bommarito Automotive Group, valued at over $44,000. Today, we selected three finalists who will join us on FOX 2 News in the Morning tomorrow morning at 8:50am for a live drawing to win the Toyota Highlander.

Congratulations to:

Lisa Adkins from Wentzville, MO

Adam Juenger from Hecker, IL

Judith Leach from Kirkwood, MO

Be sure to tune into FOX 2 News in the Morning tomorrow morning to find out who wins!