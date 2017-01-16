Lightning strikes St. Louis County school gymnasium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARSON WOODS, MO (KTVI) – After a weekend spent under a threat of an ice storm, the wild winter season continued Monday with reported lightning strikes. Yes; lightning in January.

First responders in St. Louis County were called to a lightning strike at a local church in Warson Woods late Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic School on N. Woodlawn Avenue.

It turns out the lightning didn’t hit the church, but rather the nearby gymnasium. The bolt of lightning struck a cross sitting atop the gym; that cross may very well have kept this incident from being worse.

The strike tore a hole in the roof and sent shingles flying.

The eighth-grade girls’ basketball team was practicing inside the gym when a loud boom thundered through the building, sending chunks of brick and debris crashing to the floor.

No injuries were reported.