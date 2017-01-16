× Man found dead outside St. Louis County hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead outside a hospital in north St. Louis County.

Police said in a news release the man was found unresponsive Sunday night on pavement outside Christian Hospital in an unincorporated area of the county. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say no obvious signs for trauma were found on the body but the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.