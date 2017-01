ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Larry is a really sweet 2.5 year-old Terrier Mix. He loves to play with ropes and go on walks! He also seems to be house-trained .

If you are interested in learning more about Larry, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!