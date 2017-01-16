Police search for driver after crash kills 10-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police are looking for the driver who caused a car crash this morning that killed a young boy.

The accident happened at the intersection of Union and Wabada. A mother was driving through the intersection at around 1am when a SUV reportedly sped through a light and slammed into her car. The force of the crash was so strong one of the children, an 10-year-old boy was thrown several feet from the vehicle and instantly killed. The mother and two other children were injured.

It was a foggy night but witnesses tell police the driver of the SUV ran through a red light. They say there were three people in the SUV, they all got out after the crash, and ran or walked away from the accident.

Two eyewitnesses of the crash returned to the intersection monday to put up a teddy bear memorial for the boy. They describe watching the driver leave the scene.

The white SUV involved in the crash had been stolen. There's no word yet if anyone has been arrested. The boy has not bee identified. But, we're told, he would have turned 12 tomorrow.