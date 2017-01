Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALINE COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - Police are searching for a man involved in a shootout with a state trooper on Friday.

Troy Bateman, 35, of Marshall Missouri was wanted for a parole violation. The trooper pursued his vehicle in Saline County until he crashed at an intersection. That's when he fired at the trooper and fled on foot.

Authorities say Bateman is believed to still be armed.