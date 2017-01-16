St. Louis marks Martin Luther King Jr. day with marches and service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Today the nation honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. President Obama is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by taking part in a service project. St. Louisans took to the streets, churches, and social agencies to mark the celebrate theday.

More than 100 people marched from the Old Courthouse in downtown to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This is the 49th observance of the holiday by the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Holiday Committee. The march ended at Leonard Baptist Church where an interfaith service was held. Organizers say King fought against three evils: poverty, racism and violence.

Another long time event to honor Dr. King is the annual Commemorative Breakfast. This is 32nd year at the Monsanto Family YMCA in north St. Louis.

Tonight's event by the St. Charles Ministerial Alliance at Grace Gospel Temple will also help feed the hungry in the St. Louis area. Anyone attending is asked to bring canned goods that will go to the Salvation Army, Oasis, and the St. Charles Food Pantry.