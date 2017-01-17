× 3 dead, 1 hurt following crash on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois State Police say three people have died following an early-morning crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on the outbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Western Avenue.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was pronounced dead at a hospital. A fourth person was listed in serious condition.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.