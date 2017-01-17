3 dead, 1 hurt following crash on Chicago expressway

Posted 5:59 am, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:58AM, January 17, 2017
Crash-Accident-Car-Keys-Shattered-Glass-Road-Street-web-generic

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois State Police say three people have died following an early-morning crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on the outbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Western Avenue.

Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was pronounced dead at a hospital. A fourth person was listed in serious condition.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.