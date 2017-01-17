× Cuba Mo woman’s body found in Phelps County ditch

PHELPS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of woman found in a ditch along a county road. Authorities say the body was discovered Tuesday afternoon just before 1 pm near the intersection of County Road 3000 and County Road 3220.

The body was discovered by a county resident.

The sheriff’s department has identified the woman as 25-year-old Kayla R. Wilson of Cuba, Missouri.

An autopsy has been schedule to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.