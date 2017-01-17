× Drury swimmer says hazing ended his athletic career

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Drury University officials are acknowledging hazing occurred on the men’s swimming team but say they do not believe a culture of hazing exists in the school’s athletic department.

Evan Petrich says hazing he endured with other freshmen in September 2015 left him with physical and mental injuries that ended his swimming career.

In a news conference Monday, Athletics Director Mark Fisher did not dispute Petrich’s allegations and says the school in Springfield has toughened its policies in response to the hazing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Petrich says he and other swimmers were forced to drink alcohol until they were drunk, were pelted with dodgeballs while naked and required to watch pornographic movies.

The school investigated after Petrich complained last year but the allegations didn’t become public until last week.

