Expert clears up common vaccine myths

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Myths about shots particularly about the link between a vaccine and autism is back in the news, after president-elect Donald Trump recently met with notable anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy to possible chair a commission on vaccination safety.

During a debate in 2015, Trump said he is in favor of smaller doses over a longer period of time because of autism as a possible side effect.

Dr. Rachel Orscheln is a pediatric infection disease specialist with St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She discussed common myths with vaccines. Some myths include choosing not to vaccinate children because it does not affect anyone else, vaccines cause autism, vaccines contain mercury, children’s immune systems can’t handle vaccines and receive too many shots too early, and natural immunity is better.

