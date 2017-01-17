Friends plan special event to celebrate O’Fallon man killed in accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – Friends of an O’Fallon man who died weeks after being struck by a vehicle are planning a special event to remember him.

Andrew Nau-DeWitt was struck by a car about 6:30 a.m. on December 27 at Highway K and Feise Road. He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. Nau-DeWitt died January 14. He was 31.

Nau-DeWitt’s friends said he would visit the Show-Me’s Sports Bar on Highway K almost every day. The employees and fellow customers remembered him as a fun-loving guy who always had a smile on his face.

Show Me’s employees had hoped Nau-DeWitt would pull through and were deeply saddened when he died. They said he loved watching Blues and Cardinals games at the restaurant. He was like family to them and knew just about everybody who walked in the door.

The Show Me’s in O’Fallon has established a GoFundMe account on its Facebook page to cover expenses for Nau-DeWitt’s family. All of the money raised will go directly to his mother.

Nau-DeWitt’s funeral will be Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles. Show Me’s will host a celebration of his life from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that same day.