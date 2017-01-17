× Girl, 10, identified as victim of deadly Missouri shooting

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died in a southwest Missouri shooting that appears to be accidental.

Carthage police identified the victim Tuesday in a news release as Sa’nya LaTrinity Faith Hill. The release said the girl was unconscious when officers responded Friday afternoon to a report of a child with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where was declared dead several hours later.

The release said two other juveniles were present when she was shot with a handgun. The release said the handgun came from the home where the shooting happened.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy and continue investigating.