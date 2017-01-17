Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Semi Truck Fire on I-270 at Clayton

Greitens to focus on job growth during State of the State

Posted 8:34 am, January 17, 2017, by
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens waves to the crowd after delivering his remarks during his inaguration on the steps of the state capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 9, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will outline his policies on jobs, ethics, public safety and education during his first State of the State address.

The Republican will speak Tuesday evening at the Capitol.

Spokesman Parker Briden says more higher-paying jobs are a priority for Greitens. He also will touch on so-called labor reform, which likely means a right-to-work law banning mandatory union dues.

Briden says other topics Greitens will discuss include restrictions on liability lawsuits to help businesses, changing tax credit policies, paring down state regulations and “civil service reform.”

Greitens is breaking from tradition and won’t present his budget proposal Tuesday.

Greitens took office earlier this month. This is his first time serving in elected office.